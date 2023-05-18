Why I’m Excited About Our Inaugural Global Beauty Forum

I’m looking forward to The Business of Beauty Global Forum, presented by Bolt, taking place on May 30-31 at Stanly Ranch, Napa Valley which will be live-streamed for our global community. This is one event you won’t want to miss as we examine where the global beauty industry is today and where it must go moving forward.

The definition of beauty is in flux and the market has responded to incorporate wellness, gender fluidity, global culture and identity. A significant part of the Global Forum will be devoted to exploring those themes with speakers like activist Schuyler Bailar and TooD Beauty founder Shari Siadat.

These changes also reflect how brands are approaching growth, from new products to new markets to new customers. Falguni Nayar, founder of Nykaa, the first Indian unicorn startup led by a woman, will join us to share why India is a hotbed for beauty’s future. Creative innovators like Isamaya Ffrench, the founder and creative director of her namesake makeup brand and beauty curator for Off-White, and Marty Bell, co-founder of lifestyle sunscreen line Vacation, will explain why brand marketing is back. Ben Gorham, founder and creative director of Byredo, will talk about why selling doesn’t have to mean selling out following his line’s landmark sale, that valued the brand at $1 billion, to beauty powerhouse Puig earlier this year.

Celebrities and influencers are clamouring to leverage their followings to build their own beauty businesses. John Legend will discuss how he sees Loved01 as a vehicle to solve skincare’s inclusivity problem.

Meanwhile, Kyle Leahy who was recently appointed CEO of Glossier, will explain how the brand is amplifying its second act, as the Millennial line evolves from digital disruptor to incumbent. Sephora Americas’ CEO Jean-André Rougeot will join us to share how the company is expanding the definition of luxury and prestige beauty while fostering its community to drive growth.

We’ll also hear from clean beauty experts (and sceptics) including Desiree Verdejo from Hyper Skin, Charlotte Palermino from Dieux and Dr. Dennis Gross, founder of his eponymous line, plus the iconic Pamela Anderson on how she found her agency.

I hope you can join us via the global livestream. Sign up here to reserve your space. Full access to The Business of Beauty Global Forum livestream is exclusive to BoF Professional All-Access and BoF Professional Beauty & Wellness members.

Priya Rao

Executive Editor of The Business of Beauty

The Global Forum is made possible in part by our partners Bolt, BeautyUnited, Unilever Prestige, McKinsey & Company, MagicLinks, Cavu and Stanly Ranch.