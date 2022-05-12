default-output-block.skip-main
Luxury

BoF LIVE: A New Model for Building Independent Fashion Brands

Please join us on Tuesday, May 17 at 17:00 BST / 12:00 EDT for a #BoFLIVE, based on our latest case study. Chief correspondent Lauren Sherman will be joined by Tomorrow chief executive Stefano Martinetto and Loverboy designer Charles Jeffrey to unpack Tomorrow’s new model.
A New Model for Building Independent Fashion Brands.
By
BoF PROFESSIONAL

17th May at 17:00 BST / 12:00 EDT

Featuring Charles Jeffrey, creative director of Charles Jeffrey Loverboy and Stefano Martinetto, chief executive of Tomorrow in conversation with chief correspondent Lauren Sherman.

rsvp

To prepare for the upcoming webinar:

If you don’t already have Zoom installed on your device, make sure to install Zoom for desktop devices now. If you need to connect via a mobile device, you can install the Zoom app ahead of time:

- Get Zoom for your Android device here

- Get Zoom for your Apple device here

