BoF LIVE | The New Statement Shoe: Reimagining Designer Footwear

Please join us on Thursday, January 26 at 16:00 GMT / 11:00 EST for our next #BoFLIVE as BoF’s Diana Lee and Rawan Maki, along with Giorgio Sarné, chief executive of Stuart Weitzman, and Rachel Makar, director of accessories at StockX, discuss how designer footwear is evolving alongside the tastes of shoe shoppers.
BoF LIVE | The New Statement Shoe: Reimagining Designer Footwear
By

26th January at 16:00 GMT / 11:00 EST

Featuring Giorgio Sarné, chief executive of Stuart Weitzman and Rachel Makar, director of accessories at StockX Rawan Maki, in conversation with BoF’s director of research and analysis Diana Lee.

To prepare for the upcoming webinar:

If you don’t already have Zoom installed on your device, make sure to install Zoom for desktop devices now. If you need to connect via a mobile device, you can install the Zoom app ahead of time:

- Get Zoom for your Android device here

- Get Zoom for your Apple device here

