default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Luxury

BoF Live: The State of Fashion — Watches & Jewellery

The authors of BoF and McKinsey & Company’s new Watches and Jewellery special edition of The State of Fashion unpack the key market insights, industry shifts and advice for business leaders for the next five years as both sectors find themselves at an inflection point, feeling the lasting impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.
dle
By

July 13th at 15:00 BST / 10:00 EDT

Looking ahead to 2025, the fine jewellery and watch industries are poised for steady growth in a market in which significant opportunities will emerge for players who embrace new ways of doing business to adapt to changing consumer behaviours and market dynamics.

The authors of BoF and McKinsey & Company’s new Watches and Jewellery special edition of The State of Fashion unpack the key market insights, industry shifts and advice for business leaders for the next five years as both sectors find themselves at an inflection point, feeling the lasting impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

rsvp

rsvp

To prepare for the upcoming webinar:

If you don’t already have Zoom installed on your device, make sure to install Zoom for desktop devices now. If you need to connect via a mobile device, you can install the Zoom app ahead of time:

- Get Zoom for your Android device here

- Get Zoom for your Apple device here

In This Article
Topics
Tags

© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

More from Luxury
How rapid change is reshaping the tradition-soaked luxury sector in Europe and beyond.

The Party May Be Over, but LVMH Has Moves to Make

This week, softening sales growth at the French giant was the latest sign that the post-pandemic luxury boom is over, but chairman Bernard Arnault may be able to play the weak market to his advantage.

view more

Subscribe to the BoF Daily Digest

The essential daily round-up of fashion news, analysis, and breaking news alerts.

Our newsletters may include 3rd-party advertising, by subscribing you agree to the Terms and Conditions & Privacy Policy.

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
Voices 2023
© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy, Cookie Policy and Accessibility Statement.
Voices 2023