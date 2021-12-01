default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Live: The State of Fashion 2022

Please join us on Wednesday December 8 at 18:00 GMT for a special #BoFLIVE, exclusively for Professional Members, with BoF’s Imran Amed and McKinsey’s Achim Berg unpacking The State of Fashion 2022 report.
8th December at 18:00 GMT / 13:00 EST

Featuring Achim Berg, senior partner of McKinsey & Company in conversation with The Business of Fashion founder & CEO, Imran Amed. Amed and Berg will go deeper into the key findings from this year’s report and explain how business leaders should prepare for the new and persisting challenges and fresh opportunities to grow and evolve in the year ahead.

To prepare for the upcoming webinar:

If you don’t already have Zoom installed on your device, make sure to install Zoom for desktop devices now. If you need to connect via a mobile device, you can install the Zoom app ahead of time:

- Get Zoom for your Android device here

- Get Zoom for your Apple device here

Introducing The BoF Brand Magic Index