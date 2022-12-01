default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
News & Analysis

BoF LIVE | The State of Fashion 2023

Please join us on Wednesday, 14 December at 15:00 GMT for a special #BoFLIVE, as BoF’s Imran Amed and McKinsey’s Achim Berg unpack the key findings of this year’s report.
BoF Live
BoF Live
By
BoF PROFESSIONAL

14th December at 15:00 GMT / 10:00 EST

Featuring Achim Berg, senior partner of McKinsey & Company in conversation with BoF’s founder and editor-in-chief Imran Amed.

rsvp

To prepare for the upcoming webinar:

If you don’t already have Zoom installed on your device, make sure to install Zoom for desktop devices now. If you need to connect via a mobile device, you can install the Zoom app ahead of time:

- Get Zoom for your Android device here

- Get Zoom for your Apple device here

In This Article
Topics

© 2021 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
Enjoy 25% BoF Professional membership until December 20
© 2022 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions and Privacy policy.
Enjoy 25% BoF Professional membership until December 20