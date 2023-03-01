BoF LIVE | Closing the Employability Skills Gap in Fashion

7th March 2023 at 15:00 GMT / 10:00 EST

Featuring BoF’s Sheena Butler-Young, senior correspondent in conversation with Sophie Soar, commercial features manager.

To prepare for the upcoming webinar:

If you don’t already have Zoom installed on your device, make sure to install Zoom for desktop devices now. If you need to connect via a mobile device, you can install the Zoom app ahead of time:

- Get Zoom for your Android device here

- Get Zoom for your Apple device here