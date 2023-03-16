default-output-block.skip-main
Workplace & Talent

BoF LIVE | How Retail Careers Are Evolving

Join us on Monday, March 27 at 15:00 BST / 10:00 EDT for #BoFLIVE, Lana Todorovich, president and chief merchandising officer of Neiman Marcus Group, and Darcy Penick, president of Bergdorf Goodman, share their insights on the retail landscape and how its evolution is shaping careers in the sector.
BoF LIVE | How Retail Careers Are Evolving
BoF LIVE | How Retail Careers Are Evolving
By
BoF PROFESSIONAL

27th March 2023 at 15:00 BST / 10:00 EDT

Featuring Lana Todorovich, president and chief merchandising officer of Neiman Marcus Group and Darcy Penick, president of Bergdorf GoodmanIn, in conversation with BoF’s commercial features manager Sophie Soar.

This #BoFLIVE is in partnership with Neiman Marcus Group.

To prepare for the upcoming webinar:

If you don’t already have Zoom installed on your device, make sure to install Zoom for desktop devices now. If you need to connect via a mobile device, you can install the Zoom app ahead of time:

- Get Zoom for your Android device here

- Get Zoom for your Apple device here

BoF Professional Summit - An Inflection Point in Fashion Tech