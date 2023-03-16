BoF LIVE | How Retail Careers Are Evolving

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Discover the most exciting career opportunities now available on BoF Careers — including jobs from Tory Burch, Vetements and Mode World.
The wholesale platform connecting buyers from companies like Banana Republic and West Elm with small-batch producers around the world is looking to scale and expand its tech tools.
As part of BoF Careers Week 2023, BoF’s senior correspondent Sheena Butler-Young and BoF Careers’ Sophie Soar shared their insights on the current state of fashion careers and tips on how to mitigate the industry’s skill gaps.
Executives, creative directors and consultants share how creatives can optimise collaborating cross-functionally to further their career in fashion.