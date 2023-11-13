default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Beauty

The BeautyHealth Company Announces a Leadership Shakeup

Andrew Stanleick. Courtesy.
President and chief executive Andrew Stanleick will be leaving the business and relinquishing his seat on the company’s board.
By
  • Yola Mzizi

On Monday, the company, best known for its Hydrafacial brand, announced that president and chief executive Andrew Stanleick will be stepping down from his role and relinquishing his seat on the company’s board, effective Nov. 19. Marla Beck, current BeautyHealth director and Bluemercury founder, will serve as interim CEO while the company begins a search for a new successor.

The news comes on the heels of the company reporting its third-quarter earnings on Nov. 13, where it announced a 10 percent growth in sales and 9.4 percent adjusted EBITDA margin, impacted by a net income loss of $73.8 million in the period ending Sept. 30. The company attributed the loss to its issues with its Syndeo device. Like fellow publicly-listed mono-brand companies, such as Olaplex, which have been unable to offset losses with other brands or divisions, The BeautyHealth Company has seen its stock price tumble. Over the course of 24 months, its stock has fallen 86.2 percent.

Stanleick joined BeautyHealth in January 2022 having previously served as executive vice president, Americas at Coty Inc and global chief executive of Coty’s joint venture with Kylie Cosmetics.

Learn more:

Olaplex’s Sales Continue to Plunge

The company’s specialty retail channel was hit the hardest, reporting a nearly 42 percent drop in sales compared to the same period last year. Olaplex is sold in a number of specialty doors including Sephora.

In This Article
Topics
Organisations
Tags

© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

More from Beauty
Analysis and advice on the fast-evolving beauty business.

The BoF Podcast | Re-Imagining Indian Beauty

BoF founder and editor-in-chief Imran Amed sits down with Anaita Shroff-Adajania, Bandana Tewari, Lakshmi Menon and Bollywood superstar Katrina Kaif to explore the country’s evolving beauty landscape.

The Future of Indian Beauty and the Next Generation of India-Focused Beauty Founders, Innovators and Creators

At the second annual BEAUTY&YOU India Awards, created by The Estée Lauder Companies’ New Incubation Ventures in partnership with Nykaa, nine brands and creatives representing the future of Indian beauty, innovation and creativity were awarded cash grants and mentorship. BoF also hosted a series of panel talks with some of India’s most celebrated creatives and entrepreneurs, including Katrina Kaif, Lakshmi Menon, Bandana Tewari, Anaita Shroff Adajania, Diipa Büller-Khosla, Masaba Gupta and Anita Lal.

view more

Subscribe to the BoF Daily Digest

The essential daily round-up of fashion news, analysis, and breaking news alerts.

Our newsletters may include 3rd-party advertising, by subscribing you agree to the Terms and Conditions & Privacy Policy.

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
Voices 2023
© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy, Cookie Policy and Accessibility Statement.
Voices 2023