Beiersdorf Hikes Organic Sales Aim on Demand for Nivea, Sunscreen

After a series of multi-billion dollar M&A deals, global beauty giants are taking an alternative route: reviving sleeper labels at the top end of the market.
The “Euphoria” makeup style popularised by Donni Davy is the biggest trend beauty has seen since contouring. Now, her brand, Half Magic, is readying itself to take on cosmetics giants with an Ulta Beauty launch.
The Modernization of Cosmetics Regulations Act (MoCRA) transforms the US cosmetics landscape from a self-governing body to a federally regulated industry. And with the first deadline just months away, brands need to take heed of new FDA guidelines.
While legacy players such as Trojan and Durex have dominated the male sexual wellness category for decades, new age brands are banking on expanding notions of masculinity, product innovation and approachable storytelling to capture the male-identifying consumer.