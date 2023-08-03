default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Beauty

Beiersdorf Hikes Organic Sales Aim on Demand for Nivea, Sunscreen

Nivea cream products.
Beiersdorf on Thursday raised its annual forecast for organic sales a second time this year. (Shutterstock)
By

Beiersdorf on Thursday raised its annual forecast for organic sales a second time this year, after its core brand Nivea and high sunscreen demand drove double-digit growth in half-year organic sales.

It now expects organic sales for the group and its consumer unit to grow by a high single-digit to low double-digit percentage range, compared with a previous forecast for mid-to-high single-digit growth.

First-half sales grew 12.3 percent from a year earlier to €4.9 billion ($5.35 billion), with an adjusted operating profit (adjusted EBIT) of €852 million, up from 710 million a year earlier.

“Both Nivea and the Derma brands grew strongly in all regions and categories and more than offset the weaker performance of our luxury business,” CEO Vincent Warnery said in a statement.

Nivea sales were up 17.9 percent from a year earlier, while sales of Derma brands Eucerin and Aquaphor jumped 26.1 percent on “exceptionally high” demand for sun protection, particularly in North and Latin America.

Sales for its luxury brand La Prairie fell 9.9 percent in the first six months, mainly due to disruption in Asian travel retail markets caused by the so-called “daigou” business, where Chinese consumers buy goods abroad on behalf of domestic buyers, the company said.

By Jan Schwartz and Linda Pasquini; Editor: Maria Sheahan

Learn more:

Beiersdorf Raises 2023 Sales Outlook

The German multinational company reports a positive increase in its sales growth.

In This Article
Topics
Tags

© 2022 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

More from Beauty
Analysis and advice on the fast-evolving beauty business.

The Makeup Artist At The Centre of Gen-Z

The “Euphoria” makeup style popularised by Donni Davy is the biggest trend beauty has seen since contouring. Now, her brand, Half Magic, is readying itself to take on cosmetics giants with an Ulta Beauty launch.

Are Condoms Ready for the DTC Treatment?

While legacy players such as Trojan and Durex have dominated the male sexual wellness category for decades, new age brands are banking on expanding notions of masculinity, product innovation and approachable storytelling to capture the male-identifying consumer.

view more

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
Recruit top-tier talent easily with single job postings
© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy, Cookie Policy and Accessibility Statement.
Recruit top-tier talent easily with single job postings