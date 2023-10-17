Boots Launches Premium Hair Care Range

Boots is betting on hair care.

The Walgreens-owned drugstore chain introduced ten new professional and salon brands including Redken, L’Oréal Professionnel, Ouai and Briogeo to their website on Wednesday. The 400-plus product assortment will debut in Boots’ largest stores beginning in November.

More than a third of Boots customers have purchased hair care in the last 6 months, the company said. The retailer will add brand-agnostic hair care associates to a curated number of doors later this year in its push towards a more specialty beauty experience. (On Wednesday, Boots debuted a salon-led pop-up space in Vauxhall, in partnership with hair stylists from Live True London.)

Premium beauty remains a bright spot in the UK. Data from market research firm Circana shows that yearly sales were up 13.5 percent as of August, even as the cost of living in Britain grew.

