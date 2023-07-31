default-output-block.skip-main
Beauty

Charlotte Tilbury Collaborates with Disney, Opens Selfridges Pop-Up

As part of the tie-up, the beauty brand is releasing limited “Disney” editions of her best selling products.
Charlotte Tilbury is teaming up with Disney on a special collaboration to mark the entertainment company’s 100th anniversary.

As part of the tie-up, the beauty brand is releasing limited “Disney” editions of her best selling products, including Beauty Light Wands and Magic Cream, while also opening a themed pop-up at London’s Selfridges department store.

To promote the collaboration, Disney produced a short staring Tilbury as an animated character. It marks the first time the media giant has transformed a beauty personality into one of its signature animations.

Learn more:

What Charlotte Tilbury Can Do for Puig

The Spanish group acquired a majority stake in the buzzy British label, significantly boosting its presence in the beauty market.

In This Article
Topics

