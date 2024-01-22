default-output-block.skip-main
Beauty

Venture-Backed Wellness Platform Gabit Launches in India

Gurugram-based entrepreneurs Gaurav Gupta and Aparni Shahi have created the platform, which combines AI-powered fitness coaching with meal plans and skincare recommendations.
Skincare products
The platform combines skincare recommendations with holistic wellbeing tips. (Courtesy)
By

In development and soft launch mode for over a year, co-founder Gaurav Gupta announced the official launch of Gabit on Jan. 20.

According to a blog post by Gupta, the app has skin-scanning capabilities to help pair users with skincare products. Users can then select products from Gabit’s own in-house line, which has claims around consumer pain points, such as finding vegan and cruelty free products. The app also offers meal plans and community features, allowing users to network with one another. Gupta said fitness wearables are in the pipeline.

Per local press, Gabit – a contraction of “good habit” – secured $9.5 million in funding from Norwest Venture Partners and angel investors in 2023.

Gupta previously co-founded Zomato, a food delivery company.

Learn more:

The Biggest Beauty Trends to Watch in 2024

TikTok trends and buzzy influencer recommendations continue to be the ultimate sources of beauty lovers’ purchase of makeup, skincare and hair care.

About the author
Daniela Morosini
Daniela Morosini

Daniela Morosini is a Beauty Correspondent at The Business of Beauty at BoF. She covers the global beauty industry, with an interest in how companies go to market and overcome hurdles.

