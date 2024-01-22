Venture-Backed Wellness Platform Gabit Launches in India

In development and soft launch mode for over a year, co-founder Gaurav Gupta announced the official launch of Gabit on Jan. 20.

According to a blog post by Gupta, the app has skin-scanning capabilities to help pair users with skincare products. Users can then select products from Gabit’s own in-house line, which has claims around consumer pain points, such as finding vegan and cruelty free products. The app also offers meal plans and community features, allowing users to network with one another. Gupta said fitness wearables are in the pipeline.

Per local press, Gabit – a contraction of “good habit” – secured $9.5 million in funding from Norwest Venture Partners and angel investors in 2023.

Gupta previously co-founded Zomato, a food delivery company.

