The Biggest Beauty Trends to Watch in 2024

L’Oréal-owned mass-market brand CeraVe went from staid dermatologist mainstay to Gen Z social media darling. As younger skin-care consumers focus more on ingredients and value, and less on product aesthetics and prestige positioning, the brand’s strategy offers a case study for mass beauty brands seeking new audiences.
From makeup bags that double as clutches to pre-tax health savings, brands and retailers are leaning into consumer demand for more affordable prices.
Unilever beat out a host of bidders, including rival consumer goods conglomerates and private equity firms.
Liz Flora is a Beauty Correspondent at Business of Fashion. She is based in Los Angeles and covers beauty and wellness.
A Gen Alpha beauty disruptor is coming.
Beauty brands are readying for another tumultuous year. Demand is strong, but growth remains challenging with rising customer acquisition costs and a bearish funding climate.
In a year that catapulted both Gen-Z and Generation Alpha to the forefront, brands reprioritised omnichannel retail, profitability and extolling value to beauty shoppers.
The beauty conglomerate increases its investment in U.S.-based brands as it pursues a geographically diverse portfolio.