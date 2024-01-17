default-output-block.skip-main
Gregg Renfrew Returns to Beautycounter as CEO

The deal values Beautycounter at $1 billion.
Gregg Renfrew, Beautycounter’s founder, will return to the brand and assume the top job beginning Feb. 1. (Beautycounter)
Gregg Renfrew, Beautycounter’s founder, will return to the brand and assume the top job beginning Feb. 1.

Renfrew, a leader in the clean beauty movement, launched the beauty label in 2013 in an effort to eliminate harmful ingredients in cosmetics. Under her leadership, Beautycounter launched a list of more than 2,800 ingredients the brand committed to not using in product formulations. In April 2021, the Carlyle Group acquired a majority stake in the brand’s parent company, valuing it at $1 billion. After more than a decade at the helm, Renfrew left the company in May 2022.

Renfrew will be taking over from Mindy Mackenzie, who served as the label’s interim chief executive following former CEO Mark Rey’s departure 2023. Mackenzie will assume a role in the company’s board of directors.

Now Worth $1 Billion, Beautycounter Aims for Big Leap

The company, in which Carlyle Group bought a majority stake in April, plans on amping up its digital capabilities and brand awareness.

Yola Mzizi
Yola Mzizi

Yola Mzizi is the Editorial Apprentice at The Business of Fashion (BoF). She is based in New York and provides operational support to the New York team and writes features for BoF and The Business of Beauty.

