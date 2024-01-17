Gregg Renfrew Returns to Beautycounter as CEO

Gregg Renfrew, Beautycounter’s founder, will return to the brand and assume the top job beginning Feb. 1.

Renfrew, a leader in the clean beauty movement, launched the beauty label in 2013 in an effort to eliminate harmful ingredients in cosmetics. Under her leadership, Beautycounter launched a list of more than 2,800 ingredients the brand committed to not using in product formulations. In April 2021, the Carlyle Group acquired a majority stake in the brand’s parent company, valuing it at $1 billion. After more than a decade at the helm, Renfrew left the company in May 2022.

Renfrew will be taking over from Mindy Mackenzie, who served as the label’s interim chief executive following former CEO Mark Rey’s departure 2023. Mackenzie will assume a role in the company’s board of directors.

