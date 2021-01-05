default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Beauty

India’s Online Cosmetic Retailer Nykaa Plans IPO at $3 Billion Value

Nykaa counts TPG and Indian tycoon Sunil Munjal’s family office Hero Enterprise among its backers.
Founded in 2012, Nykaa’s platform lists more than 1,200 brands ranging from makeup, skincare to health supplements and hair dryers. Shutterstock
Founded in 2012, Nykaa’s platform lists more than 1,200 brands ranging from makeup, skincare to health supplements and hair dryers. Shutterstock (Shutterstock)
By

Nykaa E-Retail Pvt is planning an initial public offering as soon as this year that could value the Indian online cosmetic retailer at a minimum $3 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.

The startup founded by Falguni Nayar, a former investment banker, is working with advisers to prepare for the share sale in Mumbai, the people said. Nykaa is leaning toward a domestic listing, though an overseas share sale is also under consideration, said the people, who asked not to be named as the information is private.

Deliberations are ongoing and details of the offering including the size and timeline could change, the people said. A representative for Nykaa declined to comment.

Founded in 2012, Nykaa’s platform lists more than 1,200 brands ranging from makeup, skincare to health supplements and hair dryers, according to its website, which logs 55 million monthly visits. It has six warehouses across India and receives over 13 million orders each month.

The company was preparing for an IPO in two years, its founder and Chief Executive Officer Nayar told local news agency PTI in an interview in 2018.

Nykaa counts TPG and Indian tycoon Sunil Munjal’s family office Hero Enterprise among its backers. In November, Fidelity Management and Research Co. invested an undisclosed amount in Nykaa’s latest funding round. The startup is among companies that have benefited as Indian consumers increasingly shop online — a trend bolstered by the pandemic-led lockdown last year.

By Anto Antony and Baiju Kalesh.

In This Article
Topics

© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

More from Beauty
Analysis and advice on the fast-evolving beauty business.

Decoding The Indian Beauty Landscape

BoF shares product and consumer insights on the growth potential of India’s beauty and personal care market, from a new report by The Estée Lauder Companies’ BEAUTY&YOU program in partnership with 1Lattice.

The Celebrity Fragrance Is Back

Facing an oversaturated beauty market, A-listers are returning to scents to profit off their image. Only now, you might find some of them stocked next to Byredo rather than at Walmart.

view more

Subscribe to the BoF Daily Digest

The essential daily round-up of fashion news, analysis, and breaking news alerts.

Our newsletters may include 3rd-party advertising, by subscribing you agree to the Terms and Conditions & Privacy Policy.

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
Introducing The BoF Brand Magic Index
© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy, Cookie Policy and Accessibility Statement.
Introducing The BoF Brand Magic Index