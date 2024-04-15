Skip to main content
Beauty

Coty Announces College Basketball Star Jared McCain as Sally Hansen Ambassador

20-year-old Duke University guard McCain will be the nail care brand’s first-ever athlete ambassador.
Jared McCain on the court.
McCain plays for Duke University. (Getty)
By

On Friday, Coty announced Duke University basketball player Jared McCain as an ambassador for Sally Hansen, the drugstore nail care brand known for its range of nail polishes and strengthening treatments.

McCain, who is 20 years old, has drawn attention both for his athletic prowess—he announced Friday that he will enter the 2024 National Basketball Association (NBA) draft—and for his love of nail polish, frequently sporting painted nails. While some have celebrated his style, he’s also attracted negativity from social media commentators. In a video posted on his TikTok account, where he has over two million subscribers, McCain said of his manicures, “I know a lot of people disagree, a lot of people don’t like it, but I’m just going to be myself and do what I think looks nice.”

In a release, Kevin Shapiro, senior vice president of US consumer beauty for Coty, praised McCain’s “vibrant self-expression”, saying that, “He’s continued to remain true to himself.”

The release added that McCain’s confident sense of style and fearlessness made him an attractive ambassador, and the brand seeks to inspire younger generations to “embrace their individuality without fear.”

Beauty brands, like their fashion counterparts, are increasingly looking to athletic ambassadors to try and grow their reach and reach new audiences.

Learn more:

It’s Time for Beauty and Fashion to Get Serious About Female Athletes

Viewership of women’s sports has steadily grown into a year-round affair, but most brands have been slow to capitalise on the segment’s biggest stars.

About the author
Daniela Morosini
Daniela Morosini

Daniela Morosini is a Beauty Correspondent at The Business of Beauty at BoF. She covers the global beauty industry, with an interest in how companies go to market and overcome hurdles.

