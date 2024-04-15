Coty Announces College Basketball Star Jared McCain as Sally Hansen Ambassador

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
The firm has been working on a listing since at least 2022, with previous attempts buffeted by volatile markets.
In a three-part series, The Business of Beauty explores how Black founders Monique Rodriguez, Danessa Myricks and more built, launched and scaled their multi-million-dollar businesses. In part one, a look at how these entrepreneurs found their niche and harnessed early lessons that were critical to their growth
There’s something both innocent and concerning about 13-year-olds’ obsession with skincare. Kids will always want to find new ways to express themselves, but the beauty industry has a responsibility to protect its youngest customers.
The family-owned Spanish conglomerate has confirmed it will pursue a public offering in the coming months. After a fairly fast transformation, the company now has a bold diversification strategy and a strong mix of brands in place, making it more ready than it has ever been for the European markets.