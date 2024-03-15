Judge Throws Out Sephora Clean Beauty False Advertising Lawsuit

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Liz Flora is a Beauty Correspondent at Business of Fashion. She is based in Los Angeles and covers beauty and wellness.
News of the luxury house expanding into cosmetics had fashion and beauty lovers buzzing about the latest extension of Hedi Slimane’s expanding universe.
Can Covid-Era Beauty Brands Grow Up?
Wegovy and Ozempic have ignited something of a gold rush in the pharma industry, with organised crime rings and unscrupulous lone entrepreneurs looking to capitalise on the demand with concoctions that range from useless to potentially deadly.
The Scandinavian influencer known for setting global hair trends unveils her first beauty venture.