Hair and Scalp Line Jupiter Secures $3 Million Funding Round

Funding was previously raised in a 2019 pre-launch round, with additional rounds in 2021 and 2022.

Founded in 2020 by Robbie Salter and Ross Goodhart, Jupiter offers products designed to improve scalp health, with a number of products targeting itchy, dry and dandruff-prone scalps. The line is stocked in Bergdorf Goodman and several dermatology clinics.

Scalp health is a burgeoning category in beauty, as consumers seek out hair care formulas with skincare ingredients they recognise, and look for products that elevate previously stigmatised conditions.

Jupiter said the funds raised will be used to expand advertising efforts and its product portfolio, grow its team and prepare for a more robust retail expansion.

