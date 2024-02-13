default-output-block.skip-main
Beauty

LeBron James to Launch Men’s Grooming Line

The Shop's beauty products
The line will be sold online and stocked in around 1,600 Walmart stores in the US. (The Shop)
By

The Shop, a multimedia brand owned by NBA All-Star LeBron James and business partner Maverick Carter, is set to enter the beauty industry with a men’s grooming line launching in April, the company said in a release Tuesday.

The Shop Men’s Grooming Line, developed in partnership with beauty manufacturer and distributor Parlux Ltd, will be stocked in around 1,600 Walmart stores and includes products such as face wash, shaving and beard creams, as well as shampoo and conditioner.

The release didn’t share pricing information, but said the products will be available at “accessible price points”.

The Shop, owned by James and Carter’s The SpringHill Company, began as a talk show which first aired on HBO in 2018, inspired by the conversations and debates which typically occur in barbershops. It has since diversified into hosting live events and launching products.


Learn more:

Why Athletes Are Beauty’s Real MVPs

Gen-Z sports stars like Angel Reese and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander have become unlikely ambassadors for cosmetics brands, connecting them to underserved communities. Some are even bypassing partnerships to launch beauty ventures of their own.

About the author
Daniel-Yaw Miller
Daniel-Yaw Miller

Daniel-Yaw Miller is Senior Editorial Associate at The Business of Fashion. He is based in London and covers menswear, streetwear and sport.

