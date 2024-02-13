LeBron James to Launch Men’s Grooming Line

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Popularised on social media thanks to its signature green eye masks, Dieux makes its move into physical retail.
L'Oréal is preparing to launch the first haute parfumerie range for Roman fashion house Valentino, the beauty conglomerate revealed to press and buyers at an event in Paris Tuesday.
The fashion veteran known for his ornate, glamorous creations is the latest designer to try his hand at makeup. But instead of an equally over-the-top beauty aesthetic, Dundas has leaned into natural, gender-neutral products as he hopes to tempt Gen-Z.
Amazon is set to become the biggest beauty retailer in the US, but its complexity and inflexibility is a turn-off for many brands with premium positioning. If they don’t bite the bullet, the losses will add up.