LeBron James to Launch Men’s Grooming Line

The Shop, a multimedia brand owned by NBA All-Star LeBron James and business partner Maverick Carter, is set to enter the beauty industry with a men’s grooming line launching in April, the company said in a release Tuesday.

The Shop Men’s Grooming Line, developed in partnership with beauty manufacturer and distributor Parlux Ltd, will be stocked in around 1,600 Walmart stores and includes products such as face wash, shaving and beard creams, as well as shampoo and conditioner.

The release didn’t share pricing information, but said the products will be available at “accessible price points”.

The Shop, owned by James and Carter’s The SpringHill Company, began as a talk show which first aired on HBO in 2018, inspired by the conversations and debates which typically occur in barbershops. It has since diversified into hosting live events and launching products.





