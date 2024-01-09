L’Oréal Confident on China Despite Tensions Over Trade Secrets

The Business of Fashion
TikTok trends and buzzy influencer recommendations continue to be the ultimate sources of beauty lovers’ purchase of makeup, skincare and hair care.
A Gen Alpha beauty disruptor is coming.
Beauty brands are readying for another tumultuous year. Demand is strong, but growth remains challenging with rising customer acquisition costs and a bearish funding climate.
In a year that catapulted both Gen-Z and Generation Alpha to the forefront, brands reprioritised omnichannel retail, profitability and extolling value to beauty shoppers.