Lush Begins Wholesale Distribution in Ulta

The British chain, best known for bath bombs and other body care products has announced a partnership with Ulta that will allow the company to widen its distribution in North America. A selection of products is now available to shop online.

One of the last direct-to-consumer holdouts, the company has not previously entered into wholesale, apart from a smattering of products on U.K e-tailer Asos. More than 30 new freestanding stores are also planned for North America, adding to the company’s existing network of over 200. Glossier, another DTC stalwart, entered Sephora last year.

Lush was founded in 1995 in Dorset, and is well-known for promoting ethical business practises and taking hard-line stances on a number of social issues. For instance, the company quit Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Snapchat in 2021, citing mental health and privacy concerns.

