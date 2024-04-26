Skip to main content
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Beauty

LVMH-Backed L Catterton Agrees to Buy Majority Stake in Kiko

The private equity fund has entered into a definitive deal with the Percassi family, which will retain a “significant stake” in the business.
Lipsticks
Kiko, founded in 1997 by Antonio and Stefano Percassi, is a global cosmetic company with a retail network of 1,100 stores in 66 countries. (Kiko Milano)
By

Private equity fund L Catterton, which is backed by luxury giant LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, agreed to buy a majority stake in Italian beauty brand Kiko.

L Catterton has entered into a definitive deal with the Percassi family, which will retain a “significant stake” in the business, according to a statement on Friday.

Kiko, founded in 1997 by Antonio and Stefano Percassi, is a global cosmetic company with a retail network of 1,100 stores in 66 countries. The firm reported a net revenue of about €800 million ($859 million) in 2023, a 20 percent increase versus the prior year, it said in the statement.

L Catterton, the private equity arm of LVMH’s founder Bernard Arnault, has invested in over thirty beauty brands globally, including Intercos, Elemis, ETVOS, Maria Nila, and Oddity.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Alberto Brambilla

Sign up to The Business of Beauty newsletter, your complimentary, must-read source for the day’s most important beauty and wellness news and analysis.

Learn more:

Kiko Milano May Bring in New Investor to Fund Growth

The Italian fast-beauty brand is in talks to bring in a minority investor to help fund growth in India, the Middle East and Asia.

Disclosure: LVMH is part of a group of investors who, together, hold a minority interest in The Business of Fashion. All investors have signed shareholders’ documentation guaranteeing BoF’s complete editorial independence.

In This Article
Topics
Organisations

© 2024 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

More from Beauty
Analysis and advice on the fast-evolving beauty business.
view more

Subscribe to the BoF Daily Digest

The essential daily round-up of fashion news, analysis, and breaking news alerts.

Our newsletters may include 3rd-party advertising, by subscribing you agree to the Terms and Conditions & Privacy Policy.

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
The Business of Beauty Global Awards - Deadline 30 April 2024
© 2024 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy, Cookie Policy and Accessibility Statement.
The Business of Beauty Global Awards - Deadline 30 April 2024