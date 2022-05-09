Moda Operandi to Expand Into Beauty

The luxury e-commerce platform is set to launch a beauty vertical, and has appointed Jessica Matlin as its director of beauty. Matlin, who was most recently beauty director of Harper’s Bazaar and is the co-host of beauty-focussed Fat Mascara podcast, will develop Moda Operandi’s strategy for the category, including curating brands and identifying the retailer’s point of differentiation in the increasingly crowded online luxury beauty space. (Fellow luxury e-commerce site Farfetch launched its own beauty vertical in April after acquiring Violet Grey in January.) Matlin will also work with the marketing and creative teams, and report to April Henning, Moda Operandi’s chief merchandising officer.

”Beauty is the logical next step for Moda,” said Lauren Santo Domingo, co-founder and chief brand officer, in a statement. “With the launch of this category, Moda will become a complete lifestyle destination.”

Moda Operandi will begin selling beauty products on its site later this year, according to WWD.

Learn more:

Can Farfetch Compete in Beauty?

The luxury fashion platform is coming at beauty from all sides — as a marketplace, a retailer and with its own brands, starting with Off-White.