Oddity Expects Third Quarter Results to Surpass Guidance

Joan Kennedy is Editorial Associate at The Business of Fashion. She is based in New York and covers beauty and marketing.
The beauty festival space flatlined when Covid-19 restricted large in-person events. This year, a number return, including Sephoria, which makes the case that the experiential event is back and better than ever.
Beauty brands are looking to neuroscent research and technology to sniff out the factors that lure buyers.
The make-up wunderkind and BoF 500 cover star is growing a beauty brand that’s less about prettification and more about ‘world building’ for a generation that grew up with the speed and fluidity of the internet.
Long known for his music and fashion influence, the multi-hyphenate reflects on his expanding beauty business.