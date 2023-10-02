Oddity Expects Third Quarter Results to Surpass Guidance

In a statement ahead of its third quarter earnings call on Oct. 3, Oddity Tech — the parent of makeup brand Il Makiage and skin care line Spoiled Child, which started trading on the Nasdaq in July — said it expects revenue for the third quarter ended Sept. 30 to rise 29 to 31 percent year-over-year, up from initial guidance of 18 to 23 percent.

For the first three quarters of 2023, the company expects to deliver net revenue growth of 58 percent and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation, or EBITDA, of $89 million, according to the statement.

