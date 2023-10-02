default-output-block.skip-main
Beauty

Oddity Expects Third Quarter Results to Surpass Guidance

Il Makiage parent Oddity files to go public.
Il Makiage parent Oddity expects third quarter results above guidance. (Instagram/@ilmakiage)
By

In a statement ahead of its third quarter earnings call on Oct. 3, Oddity Tech — the parent of makeup brand Il Makiage and skin care line Spoiled Child, which started trading on the Nasdaq in July — said it expects revenue for the third quarter ended Sept. 30 to rise 29 to 31 percent year-over-year, up from initial guidance of 18 to 23 percent.

For the first three quarters of 2023, the company expects to deliver net revenue growth of 58 percent and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation, or EBITDA, of $89 million, according to the statement.

Learn more:

Big Beauty IPOs Are Back

On its first day of trading, Oddity shares jumped 40 percent, giving the parent company of Il Makiage a $2.68 billion valuation.

Joan Kennedy
Joan Kennedy

Joan Kennedy is Editorial Associate at The Business of Fashion. She is based in New York and covers beauty and marketing.

