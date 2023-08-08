Olaplex plunges after weak demand drives guidance cut.

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
At least 43 employees across both teams in New York will be let go, according to a person familiar with the matter, as the beauty conglomerate struggles to find its footing.
For nearly a decade the beauty brand has built its marketing around sending social media celebrities on lavish vacations, a practice that’s become increasingly controversial. Could a trip to New York for 13 ordinary customers and their plus-ones to see Beyoncé in concert alter that perception? One reporter tagged along to find out.
The beauty influencer is launching his own brand, Painted, part of a wider comeback effort after allegations of sexual harassment and racist tweets. But are consumers ready to forgive and forget?
This week, TikTok can’t stop talking about Hailey Bieber’s coffee makeup, Westman Atelier and Charlotte Tilbury’s deal with Disney.