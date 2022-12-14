Olaplex’s ‘Broke My Hair’ Problem Is a TikTok Cautionary Tale

The Business of Fashion
A hair care start-up that was helped out of obscurity by an endorsement from Kim Kardashian is on track to earn its private equity owner one of the biggest and fastest payouts in the history of the industry.
With an IPO under its belt, the haircare brand is looking to keep the momentum going and new competition at bay.
Hair products maker Olaplex Holdings Inc fetched a valuation of more than $13.6 billion in an upsized initial public offering after pricing shares at $21 apiece, the Advent International-owned company said on Thursday.
The executive joins from Savage X Fenty, where she was co-president.
For years, beauty and wellness lines have been awash with socio political messaging. Menstrual care brands like August and The Honey Pot are the latest to take a stand, advocating for period equity with The Tampon Tax Back Coalition.
BoF shares product and consumer insights on the growth potential of India’s beauty and personal care market, from a new report by The Estée Lauder Companies’ BEAUTY&YOU program in partnership with 1Lattice.
The bi-annual magazine will unveil its 11th issue during Frieze London.