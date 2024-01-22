Pamela Anderson Purchases Stake in Sonsie Skin

She shares a stake in the company alongside founders Marie von Behrens-Felipe and Roberto A. Felipe, who launched the brand in June 2023.

Sonsie bills itself as “minimalist,” offering just three products — a mask, a serum and a balm. The products are vegan and cruelty-free, and are formulated in line with the European Union regulations, which some consumers perceive to be more stringent than those of other markets. The idea of “skinimalism”, or using fewer, less abrasive products, is seeing a groundswell of popularity amongst consumers who feel that the multi-step routines often popularised on social media have compromised their skin’s health.

In recent years, Anderson has largely eschewed makeup when appearing on the red carpet, helping to ignite a global conversation around beauty standards.

