Beauty

Pamela Anderson Purchases Stake in Sonsie Skin

The actress and activist has joined the premium skincare company as a co-founder and co-owner.
Pamela Anderson relaxing
The actress and activism has joined the premium skincare brand as a co-founder and owner. (Sonsie)
By

She shares a stake in the company alongside founders Marie von Behrens-Felipe and Roberto A. Felipe, who launched the brand in June 2023.

Sonsie bills itself as “minimalist,” offering just three products — a mask, a serum and a balm. The products are vegan and cruelty-free, and are formulated in line with the European Union regulations, which some consumers perceive to be more stringent than those of other markets. The idea of “skinimalism”, or using fewer, less abrasive products, is seeing a groundswell of popularity amongst consumers who feel that the multi-step routines often popularised on social media have compromised their skin’s health.

In recent years, Anderson has largely eschewed makeup when appearing on the red carpet, helping to ignite a global conversation around beauty standards.

Learn more:

The BoF Podcast | Why Pamela Anderson Is Taking Control of Her Own Beauty Story

At The Business of Beauty Global Forum 2023, Pamela Anderson shared her perspectives on how the definition of beauty — and the beauty business — is changing with Moj Mahdara.

About the author
Daniela Morosini
Daniela Morosini

Daniela Morosini is a Beauty Correspondent at The Business of Beauty at BoF. She covers the global beauty industry, with an interest in how companies go to market and overcome hurdles.

