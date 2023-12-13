default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Beauty

Revolution Beauty CFO to Step Down; Co-Founder Agrees Settlement

Revolution Beauty London
Revolution Beauty is seeing yet another executive leadership shake-up. (Shutterstock)
By

More musical chairs at Revolution Beauty: chief financial officer Elizabeth Lake will exit the company December 31, the British beauty company said. Former Boohoo Group CFO Neil Catto will step into the role from January 2024.

2023 has been a tumultuous year for Revolution Beauty as the company reshuffled its executive ranks after Boohoo, its largest shareholder, issued public calls for better management. In 2022, the company had previously suspended trading and elected not to disclose its annual results after auditors flagged issues with its accounting.

In a statement, Lake said that the business is back to profitability, and as such, it was the right time for her to “explore new opportunities.” In her 18-month tenure, Lake oversaw the resumption of share trading, as well as the shoring up of internal financial controls.

Revolution Beauty also announced a settlement with Tom Allsworth, former executive chairman and co-founder, who had faced an accounting probe related to the company’s acquisition of another one of his ventures, Medichem (now called Revolution Beauty Labs), in 2021.

Revolution will pay Allsworth £270,000 ($338,000), and he will continue in the management team of Revolution Beauty Labs.

A settlement negotiation with former chief executive officer Adam Minto is still ongoing, the company said.

Erin Brookes, managing director at management consultancy firm Alvarez & Marsal joined the company’s board as an independent non-executive director.

Learn more:

Gen-Z Is Already Worried About Looking Old

Despite being known for their body positivity and authenticity, young people are buying into anti-aging products and procedures more than ever and earlier than ever. How will they grow old?

About the author
Daniela Morosini
Daniela Morosini

Daniela Morosini is a Beauty Correspondent at The Business of Beauty at BoF. She covers the global beauty industry, with an interest in how companies go to market and overcome hurdles.

In This Article
Topics

© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

More from Beauty
Analysis and advice on the fast-evolving beauty business.

How Google Is Making It Easier to Find Dupes

Users searching for in-demand beauty products on Google will now find a link to product dupes at the top of the page — the latest sign that the dupe craze is picking up steam.

In China’s Slowing Beauty Market, Big Brand Discounts Won’t Cut It

While the economic woes have certainly weighed on sales, analysts say the main issue facing the multinationals is their slowness to adjust to the shifting priorities of consumers, who have become more discerning about what they buy and are increasingly finding that local brands are more suited to their needs.

view more

Subscribe to the BoF Daily Digest

The essential daily round-up of fashion news, analysis, and breaking news alerts.

Our newsletters may include 3rd-party advertising, by subscribing you agree to the Terms and Conditions & Privacy Policy.

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
Enjoy 25% off BoF Professional Membership Until December 19
© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy, Cookie Policy and Accessibility Statement.
Enjoy 25% off BoF Professional Membership Until December 19