Beauty

Sephora Expands to all Kohl’s Stores

A rendering of a Kohl's store exterior featuring an entrance for its Sephora boutique. Courtesy Kohl's
A rendering of a Kohl's store exterior featuring an entrance for its Sephora boutique. Courtesy Kohl's
By

A year into its partnership, which has seen Sephora outposts opened in about 600 stores, Kohl’s and Sephora announced they will add a Sephora shop-in-shop to all 1,100-plus Kohl’s locations.

“Sephora at Kohl’s provides our customers with easier access to prestige beauty, and the partnership has brought in new, younger and more diverse customers to Kohl’s,” said Michelle Glass, Kohl’s chief executive.

BoF LIVE: Sephora and the State of Beauty Retail

The LVMH-owned beauty giant is surrounded by daunting challenges across channels and markets as rivals emerge. BoF unpacks the next chapter of Sephora, and what’s in store for the beauty industry as a whole.

