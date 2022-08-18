Sephora Expands to all Kohl’s Stores

A year into its partnership, which has seen Sephora outposts opened in about 600 stores, Kohl’s and Sephora announced they will add a Sephora shop-in-shop to all 1,100-plus Kohl’s locations.

“Sephora at Kohl’s provides our customers with easier access to prestige beauty, and the partnership has brought in new, younger and more diverse customers to Kohl’s,” said Michelle Glass, Kohl’s chief executive.

