Sephora Names Guillaume Motte CEO

The former deputy chief executive of LVMH Fashion Group will take the reins as president and CEO of Sephora on Jan. 1, reported WWD. Motte succeeds Chris de LaPuente, who took over in June following the departure of Martin Brok. Brok left after just two years at the LVMH-owned beauty retailer’s helm. Prior to his post at LVMH Fashion Group, Motte served as president of Sephora Europe and Middle East.

Motte’s appointment comes as Sephora re-enters the UK market. Sephora acquired British beauty e-tailer Feelunique in July 2021, and started transitioning its site to Sephora UK in October. The retailer is set to open a London store in March 2023.

