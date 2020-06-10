default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Beauty

Sephora Pledges to Devote More Shelf Space to Black Businesses

The cosmetics giant became the first major retailer to sign onto a pledge to dedicate 15 percent of its shelf space to products from black-owned businesses.
Source: Shutterstock
By
  • Bloomberg

NEW YORK, United States — Cosmetics giant Sephora became the first major retailer to sign onto a pledge to dedicate 15 percent of its shelf space to products from black-owned businesses.

The commitment is part of a “long-term plan diversifying our supply chain and building a system that creates a better platform for black-owned brands to grow,” the company said Wednesday in a statement. It also plans to improve black business owners’ access to venture capital and support their development.

The pledge adds financial muscle to the typical corporate vow of support for the black community. In the past week, many large companies have made statements in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

The 15 Percent Pledge organisation, a grassroots group started in the wake of the civil unrest in response to the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, has called on major retailers to join. The name refers to the proportion of the US population that is black.

If the corporations sign the pledge, it would help “put $14.5 billion back into black communities,” according to the organisation’s website. Black-owned businesses often receive less investment and struggle to get connected to large distributors. During the coronavirus pandemic, black-owned businesses have been hit the hardest of all racial groups.

Sephora, owned by Paris-based LVMH, has more than 400 stores in the US and sells products from beauty brands like Marc Jacobs and Charlotte Tilbury. Sephora carries almost 300 brands, some of which are black-owned like Rihanna's Fenty.

“We know we have more work to do and we encourage other businesses to take the pledge and help drive change for black businesses and communities,” Sephora said in a post on Instagram.

By Jordyn Holman and Gerald Porter Jr.

In This Article
Topics
People
Organisations
Location

© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

More from Beauty
Analysis and advice on the fast-evolving beauty business.

The Business of Beauty’s Haul of Fame

Welcome to Haul of Fame, a weekly roundup of the biggest beauty moments of the week, why they matter … and why some of them might not, even though they sure are gorgeous.

On TikTok Shop, Any Beauty Product Can Be a Viral Star

The platform’s freewheeling approach to e-commerce has opened the floodgates for established labels, grey-market sellers and influencers to entice beauty shoppers to buy. But with little oversight over fake product listings, brands must negotiate how much control they want to give over to the app.

view more

Subscribe to the BoF Daily Digest

The essential daily round-up of fashion news, analysis, and breaking news alerts.

Our newsletters may include 3rd-party advertising, by subscribing you agree to the Terms and Conditions & Privacy Policy.

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
Voices 2023
© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy, Cookie Policy and Accessibility Statement.
Voices 2023