Beauty

Shiseido Offers Early Retirement for 1,500 Staff Amid Cost Cuts

Shiseido head office in Markham, Ontario.
Shiseido’s early retirement plan is part of a broader group of measures the company said will help it achieve sustainable growth and improved profitability. (Shutterstock)
By

Shiseido Co. is offering early retirement for around 1,500 positions in Japan as the skincare firm seeks to boost growth and profitability.

The plan will be offered to employees who meet certain age and tenure requirements, and applications will be open April 17 through May 8, the company said in a statement Thursday. The estimated financial impact of the measure has already been incorporated into its full-year forecast, it said.

“After Covid and with the Japanese economy starting to recover, there has been an increase in opportunities to examine new career options, while reconsidering factors such as working styles and life plans,” the company said. “Amidst that background, Shiseido Japan will implement significant reforms, which will support those employees exploring alternative opportunities beyond the company.”

Shiseido’s early retirement plan is part of a broader group of measures the company said will help it achieve sustainable growth and improved profitability. It’s also set to focus on developing new markets and is looking to cut costs by about ¥25 billion ($167 million) over the next two years.

By Phoebe Sedgman

Learn more:

Shiseido ‘Fully Confident’ in Chinese Market Despite Sales Slide

Shiseido has doubled down on its commitment to China, even as it cuts its full-year forecast due to dampened local demand. Sales were down 10 percent in the region in the Japanese conglomerate’s third quarter earnings.

More from Beauty
Analysis and advice on the fast-evolving beauty business.

Whatever Happened to the “Fenty Beauty” Effect?

In 2017, the launch of Rihanna’s ground-breaking Fenty Beauty forced the beauty industry into unflattering light. Shade inclusivity was supposed to become table stakes, but in many ways, the industry is backsliding.

The Business of Beauty Global Forum Returns to Napa Valley, California From June 3–5, 2024

The Business of Fashion is pleased to announce the return of The Business of Beauty Global Forum, an invitation-only gathering bringing together 140 hand-selected senior executives, entrepreneurs and creatives from the global beauty and wellness industry. Taking place from June 3-5, 2024 at Stanly Ranch, in Napa Valley, California the forum will be inspiring and highly curated.

view more

