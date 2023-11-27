default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Beauty

Shiseido ‘Fully Confident’ in Chinese Market Despite Sales Slide

Shiseido has doubled down on its commitment to China, even as it cuts its full-year forecast due to dampened local demand. Sales were down 10 percent in the region in the Japanese conglomerate’s third quarter earnings.
Shiseido head office in Markham, Ontario.
Shiseido head office in Markham, Ontario. (Shutterstock)
By

Chief executive Toshinobu Umetsu told China Daily that the company is “never shaken” in its determination to invest in China, that they plan to “beef up” investment, and that they are “fully confident” in the market.

The Chinese beauty market is the world’s second largest, poised to reach $96 billion by 2027, per The Business of Fashion State of Fashion: Beauty report with McKinsey. As well as its name-brand line, Shiseido owns brands such Clé de Peau Beauté, Nars and Drunk Elephant.

Years of sustained growth and ever-richer consumers have made the region attractive to global brands, but the Chinese retail market has its own quirks and the consumers their own qualms. Platforms such as Tmall and Xiaohongshu must also be mastered.

Shoppers have recently been turned off Japanese-owned brands following the release of treated radioactive water from the Fukushima plant, with a social media call to boycott targeting personal care brands in particular.

In November, Shiseido reduced its forecast for core operating profit by 42 percent to ¥35 billion ($231 million) for 2023 reflecting the effects of the boycott. Revenue forecast was also cut by 2 percent.

China has also been a sore spot for Estée Lauder Companies, which has struggled with lower demand and inventory issues following the pandemic.

Learn more:

How Mini Beauty Became Big Business

Once seen as a last-minute impulse purchase, bite-sized products are becoming a main attraction for prestige brands and retailers looking to widen their customer base.

About the author
Daniela Morosini
Daniela Morosini

Daniela Morosini is a Beauty Correspondent at The Business of Beauty at BoF. She covers the global beauty industry, with an interest in how companies go to market and overcome hurdles.

In This Article
Topics

© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

More from Beauty
Analysis and advice on the fast-evolving beauty business.

Gen-Z Is Already Worried About Looking Old

Despite being known for their body positivity, young people are buying into anti-ageing products and procedures more than ever and earlier than ever. How will they grow old?

How Mini Beauty Became Big Business

Once seen as a last-minute impulse purchase, bite-sized products are becoming a main attraction for prestige brands and retailers looking to widen their customer base.

view more

Subscribe to the BoF Daily Digest

The essential daily round-up of fashion news, analysis, and breaking news alerts.

Our newsletters may include 3rd-party advertising, by subscribing you agree to the Terms and Conditions & Privacy Policy.

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
Voices 2023
© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy, Cookie Policy and Accessibility Statement.
Voices 2023