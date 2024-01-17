Susan Yara Joins Influencer Marketing Agency The Digital Dept. to Form New Beauty Division

Beauty entrepreneur Susan Yara’s talent management firm, GlowLab Collective, is joining The Digital Dept. as the influencer marketing agency looks to double down on beauty.

Formed in 2020, GlowLab Collective offers talent management for specialist beauty content creators with professional backgrounds, such as aestheticians and dermatologists.

The newly formed division of The Digital Dept. will focus on skincare expertise. GlowLab Collective will bring 16 creators, including Yara herself, to The Digital Dept.’s roster which presently includes over 200 creators. Yara will also work as a consultant to advise on potential product development and investment ventures.

Yara is a seasoned beauty entrepreneur, having sold Naturium, the skin-and-body care line she co-founded to Elf Beauty for $355 million last August. She previously gained international prominence for her YouTube channel, Mixed Makeup, which she founded in 2014.

The addition of Yara’s insights and expertises is a “pivotal move” for The Digital Dept., said Bill O’Dowd, the chief executive of the influencer marketing agency’s parent company Dolphin Entertainment.

“As we focus on making beauty and skincare products a core vertical to develop and launch consumer products, Susan’s expertise becomes invaluable,” O’Dowd said in a statement.

