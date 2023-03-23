default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Beauty

The RealReal Winds Down Beauty Operations

Shopping bags from the Real Real | Source: Courtesy
By

The resale platform is sunsetting its beauty category, which it first began testing in 2018. The existing beauty inventory will continue to be sold before the site shuts down its beauty business.

The move comes as The RealReal is doubling down its focus on luxury consignment in a bid to seek profitability, which it said in 2022 it was on track to hit in 2024. Earlier this year, it announced several cost-cutting measures, including laying off 230 employees, or seven percent of its workforce, shuttering four stores and two consignment offices and reducing its office space in New York and San Francisco.

In the past year, the brand’s stock price has fallen by over 80 percent.

Learn more:

The RealReal Announces Layoffs, Store Closures

In an effort to cut costs, the luxury resale platform will lay off 230 employees and close four stores this year, the company said in an SEC filing Thursday.



In This Article
Topics

© 2022 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

More from Beauty
Analysis and advice on the fast-evolving beauty business.

What Beauty Can Learn From Booze

From the way spirits are marketed to the success of celebrity-founded lines, alcohol offers a roadmap for standing out in a crowded market.

Inside Puig’s Transformation Through M&A

Dries Van Noten, Charlotte Tilbury, Byredo… While reinforcing its position in designer fragrances, the Spanish owner of Paco Rabanne and Jean Paul Gaultier has diversified its business with an acquisition spree. CEO Marc Puig unpacks the strategy.

Supergoop’s Plans for Global Growth

Just over a year after Blackstone acquired a majority stake in the sunscreen label, CEO Amanda Baldwin opens up about how Supergoop plans to keep growing in new markets.

view more

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
BoF Professional Summit - An Inflection Point in Fashion Tech
© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Accessibility Statement.
BoF Professional Summit - An Inflection Point in Fashion Tech