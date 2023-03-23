The RealReal Winds Down Beauty Operations

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
From the way spirits are marketed to the success of celebrity-founded lines, alcohol offers a roadmap for standing out in a crowded market.
Dries Van Noten, Charlotte Tilbury, Byredo… While reinforcing its position in designer fragrances, the Spanish owner of Paco Rabanne and Jean Paul Gaultier has diversified its business with an acquisition spree. CEO Marc Puig unpacks the strategy.
Just over a year after Blackstone acquired a majority stake in the sunscreen label, CEO Amanda Baldwin opens up about how Supergoop plans to keep growing in new markets.
Following a $6 million Series A funding round, the sunscreen brand prepares to move past its club of creative clientele and reach the masses.