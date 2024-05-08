Tylenol Maker Kenvue Beats Quarterly Profit Estimates, to Cut 4% Jobs

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
According to an email viewed by The Business of Beauty, the company will be on hiatus while it establishes a sustainable path to return as a new company.
The surfing legend, a vocal opponent of chemical-based sun protection, is launching his own line of natural skincare products this week.
While light on obvious social stunts, the 2024 Met Gala still had its share of trending beauty moments this year.
TikTok has birthed beauty trends with very little staying power. Despite this reality, labels are increasingly using sweet treats like glazed donuts, jelly and gummy bears to sell their products to Gen-Z shoppers.