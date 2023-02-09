default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Beauty

US Demand Boosts L’Oréal Fourth-Quarter Sales, China Weighs

L’Oréal Store Front.
L’Oréal posted 8.1 percent sales growth in the fourth quarter. (Shutterstock)
By

L’Oréal posted 8.1 percent sales growth in the fourth quarter, a touch slower than in the previous three months, with firm demand in the United States and Europe helping to offset the dent from coronavirus disruptions in China.

The cosmetics company, which sells Maybelline mascara and CeraVe skincare, recorded sales for the last three month of 2022 of 10.3 billion euros ($11.1 billion), in line with analyst expectations, according to Refinitiv data.

The 8.1 percent growth rate for the three months to end-December compared with a 9.1 percent increase in sales in the third quarter.

Overall revenues were boosted by 9.4 percent like-for-like growth in the United States and 8.1 percent growth in Europe, although the company said it saw a “drastic slowdown” in China in the second half of the year.

“Overall, the market there (in China) was very, very difficult with lockdowns — sometimes even e-commerce didn’t work because deliverers could not access homes”, L’Oreal chief executive Nicolas Hieronimus said.

Business in December in the country - one of the fastest — growing markets for cosmetics — was “very bad” as Covid-19 cases surged, and January “started in the same vein,” he said, though things improved in early February after curbs were relaxed.

The executive predicted the first quarter will be “a bit soft still” but from the second quarter the cosmetics company — which has gained a market share of more than 30 percent in the high-segment thanks to the popularity of its Lancome, YSL and Kiehl’s labels — will likely have “good Chinese business.”

By contrast January figures for the United States were “very positive,” Hieronimus said. “Overall the (US) market is dynamic and remains dynamic.”

Luxury and cosmetics companies including Richemont, LVMH and Burberry, have all seen business affected by disruptions in China, prompting Estée Lauder Cos Inc to forecast a bigger drop in full-year profit than it had initially estimated.

L’Oréal raised prices towards the end of the second half and focused on launching new, more expensive products, partly offsetting higher input costs.

The fastest growth came from the division selling skincare labels CeraVe and La Roche-Posay, up 19.4 percent over the quarter while the luxury division posted 5.5 percent growth.

By Mimosa Spencer; Editor: Silvia Aloisi

Learn more:

L’Oréal Invests in Metaverse Start-Up

Digital Village raised a total of $4 million in the round from BOLD and other investors, it said in a release.

In This Article
Topics
Organisations
Tags

© 2022 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

More from Beauty
Analysis and advice on the fast-evolving beauty business.

For Coty, Is It Goodbye Gucci?

With its new beauty division, Kering clearly wants to exert more control over its fashion houses’ beauty businesses. That could spell trouble for the companies that currently hold lucrative fragrance and cosmetics licenses.

The Business of Beauty Global Forum Is Coming to California From May 30–June 1, 2023

The Business of Fashion is pleased to announce The Business of Beauty Global Forum, a new invitation only gathering bringing together a dynamic group of executives, entrepreneurs, and creatives from the global beauty and wellness industry, taking place between May 30 and June 1, 2023 at Stanly Ranch, a new five-star resort located in Napa Valley, California, USA.

What Happens When Consumers Don’t Trust ‘Clean’

‘Clean’ products have been a driving force in beauty for years. But with no universal standards, the confusion surrounding that label is threatening both its use as a measure of product safety and in marketing.

view more

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
BoF Professional Summit - An Inflection Point in Fashion Tech
© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions and Privacy policy.
BoF Professional Summit - An Inflection Point in Fashion Tech