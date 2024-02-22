Waldencast Announces Creative Council

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Remedy Place, a luxury social wellness club, has completely rebranded the spa experience with an eye on the male demographic. This year, the company has an ambitious plan to expand starting with its third and largest 7,400-square-foot club in New York’s SoHo neighbourhood this spring and an upcoming product line that brings self-care into the home.
The retailer, which employs more than 2,200 people in the UK, called in administrators last week, less than two months after being taken over by the restructuring specialist Aurelius.
After three years of declining sales, WeightWatchers is struggling to stay relevant and has enlisted the help of social media influencers to push their new weight-loss drugs business.
Prose’s custom hair products have earned it a devoted following and $135 million in annual sales. Now, it’s hoping it can repeat its success with a new personalised skin care offering.