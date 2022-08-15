China Factory Orders Drop in Ominous Sign for Global Outlook

The Business of Fashion
Timepiece start-ups like Baltic, which went from Kickstarter campaign to producing $50K collector grade watches, and Christopher Ward, who is on track to reach $40 million in sales this year, are leveraging collector communities and innovation to take on high luxury watchmaking.
New contentious shareholders are seldom welcomed by their target companies, but analysts say the owner of Vans and Supreme should take heed of its latest activist investors, which are pushing the group to cut costs, sell off assets and pay down debt.
Without greater commitment and investment from brands, the industry faces a 133 million tonne shortfall in supply of lower-impact materials in 2030, according to a new report.
Retailers including Selfridges, Asos and Boohoo have mislabelled real feathers as ‘faux,’ according to a new investigation, as the feather trend on red carpets and runways fuels debate over whether the material is ethical.