Peter Do, Maison Margiela and Marni to Show at Paris Fashion Week

The Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode, Paris Fashion Week’s governing body, released its schedule for the Spring/Summer 2024 season, which will run from Sept. 25 to Oct. 3.

Former Lacoste creative director Louis Trotter will debut her first collection for Carven, and Stefano Gallici will present his first collection for Ann Demeulemeester, following Ludovic de Saint Sernin’s departure in May. Lanvin, which tapped the rapper Future for its first guest-designed capsule, will host a presentation.

Newcomers include Italian label Marni, which showed in New York and Tokyo the past two seasons, and Charaf Tajer’s Casablanca, which was previously on the menswear schedule. After showing his first collection for Helmut Lang in New York on Sept. 8, Peter Do will present a collection for his namesake label on Sept. 27 in Paris. Mugler, under the direction of Casey Cadwaller, is returning to the runway, while John Galliano’s Maison Margiela will host its first ready-to-wear PFW show since spring 2022.

Off-White, helmed by Ib Kamara following founder Virgil Abloh’s death in 2021, was not on the schedule and will return in February, according to Vogue.

