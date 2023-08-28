default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Fashion Week

Peter Do, Maison Margiela and Marni to Show at Paris Fashion Week

Models walk the runway for the Peter Do fashion show during September 2022 New York Fashion Week.
Models walk the runway for the Peter Do fashion show during September 2022 New York Fashion Week. (Getty Images)
By

The Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode, Paris Fashion Week’s governing body, released its schedule for the Spring/Summer 2024 season, which will run from Sept. 25 to Oct. 3.

Former Lacoste creative director Louis Trotter will debut her first collection for Carven, and Stefano Gallici will present his first collection for Ann Demeulemeester, following Ludovic de Saint Sernin’s departure in May. Lanvin, which tapped the rapper Future for its first guest-designed capsule, will host a presentation.

Newcomers include Italian label Marni, which showed in New York and Tokyo the past two seasons, and Charaf Tajer’s Casablanca, which was previously on the menswear schedule. After showing his first collection for Helmut Lang in New York on Sept. 8, Peter Do will present a collection for his namesake label on Sept. 27 in Paris. Mugler, under the direction of Casey Cadwaller, is returning to the runway, while John Galliano’s Maison Margiela will host its first ready-to-wear PFW show since spring 2022.

Off-White, helmed by Ib Kamara following founder Virgil Abloh’s death in 2021, was not on the schedule and will return in February, according to Vogue.

Learn more:

Paris Fashion Week Schedule Released

The Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode put out its provisional schedule on Friday, with over 100 shows and presentations set to run from Sept. 26 to Oct. 4.

About the author
Joan Kennedy
Joan Kennedy

Joan Kennedy is Editorial Associate at The Business of Fashion. She is based in New York and covers beauty and marketing.

In This Article
Topics
Organisations
Tags

© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

More from Fashion Week
Independent show reviews from fashion’s top critics.

Why Does Fashion Need Haute Couture?

On Monday at 10 a.m., a swarm of extremely well-heeled clients — dressed in Schiaparelli looks, holding Schiaparelli bags and wearing bright gold Schiaparelli jewellery, often the same pieces, from the same collections — proceeded en masse into the Petit Palais in Paris.

Paris Couture Week: All or Nothing

Couture Week was a polarised affair, opposing restraint and excess, technique and showmanship, real clothes and wild storytelling, with little in between, writes Angelo Flaccavento.

view more

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
Masterclasses
© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy, Cookie Policy and Accessibility Statement.
Masterclasses