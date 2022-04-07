Imaginary Ventures Launches Third Fund Worth $500 Million

The new fund will bring the consumer-focused venture firm’s assets under management to $1 billion. With the new fund, Imaginary will continue to invest in both early-stage and more mature businesses, according to a statement, as well as consider more investment opportunities in web3. As part of the announcement, the firm is also promoting two staffers, Kelly Dill and Logan Langberg, to partner.

The fund announcement comes at a challenging time for both public and private markets. Investors and founders enjoyed a prolonged period of soaring valuations and free-flowing capital to now confront a future of economic uncertainty.

Net-a-Porter founder Natalie Massenet and investor Nick Brown co-founded Imaginary in 2018 and have since overseen investments in fashion and beauty brands including Skims, Mejuri and Glossier.

Learn more:

Skims Plots Its Next Moves: ‘We Don’t Have the Luxury of Failing’

Skims recently raised funding at a $3.2 billion valuation. Kim Kardashian and Jens Grede, in an exclusive interview with BoF, explain how the ‘solution wear’ empire plans to prove it’s more than a pandemic fad. First up: swimwear.



