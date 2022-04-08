Dior to Show Pre-Fall Collection in Seoul

The Business of Fashion
The event, on April 30, will be the French luxury brand’s first ever runway show in South Korea.
Maria Grazia Chiuri’s pre-fall collection, first shown online in December, will be presented in person at Ewha Womans University. Dior will also partner with private women’s university for its Women@Dior initiative, which focusses on mentoring and education for students.
Last year marked the first time Dior took Maria Grazia Chiuri’s pre-fall collection on the road with a runway show in Shanghai. This year’s Korean version is sure to be a star-studded affair. The LVMH-owned brand is one of a slew of luxury players to have tapped Korean celebrity ambassadors recently, last year naming Blackpink’s Jisoo a global ambassador for fashion and beauty.
