Dior to Show Pre-Fall Collection in Seoul

A look from Dior's pre-fall 2022 collection, which will show on the runway in Seoul on April 30.
A look from Dior's pre-fall 2022 collection, which will show on the runway in Seoul on April 30. (Christian Dior)
By

The event, on April 30, will be the French luxury brand’s first ever runway show in South Korea.

Maria Grazia Chiuri’s pre-fall collection, first shown online in December, will be presented in person at Ewha Womans University. Dior will also partner with private women’s university for its Women@Dior initiative, which focusses on mentoring and education for students.

Last year marked the first time Dior took Maria Grazia Chiuri’s pre-fall collection on the road with a runway show in Shanghai. This year’s Korean version is sure to be a star-studded affair. The LVMH-owned brand is one of a slew of luxury players to have tapped Korean celebrity ambassadors recently, last year naming Blackpink’s Jisoo a global ambassador for fashion and beauty.

Dior’s Maria Grazia Chiuri: A Fashion Hitmaker’s Method

How the designer used fashion with a message to make a storied couture house relevant for a new generation — and helped turn it into a commercial juggernaut.


