War Interrupts Ukraine’s Fashion Sourcing Sector

International brands including lingerie-maker Cosabella, are being forced to “press pause” on their Ukraine-based sourcing operations, following Russia’s invasion of the country on Thursday, according to a Sourcing Journal report.

The war, which has already seen fighting on multiple fronts, is putting both the safety of workers, as well as the ability of goods to move freely in and out of the country, in jeopardy. Hugo Boss, which has three suppliers in Ukraine, said it was monitoring the situation.

Both brands said any interruption to their Ukrainian sourcing wouldn’t have a major impact on their overall supply chain because the country accounts for only a small percentage of total output.

According to 2010 data from the Clean Clothes Campaign (the most recent available) around 92,000 garment workers were employed in roughly 6,000 Ukrainian factories.

