Luxury

EU Adds Russia’s Biggest Diamond Producer Alrosa to Sanctions List

Diamonds.
The European Union has added Russia’s Alrosa, the world’s biggest diamond producer, as well as its CEO Pavel Alekseevich Marinychev to its sanctions list, it said on Wednesday. (Shutterstock)
By

The European Union has added Russia’s Alrosa, the world’s biggest diamond producer, as well as its CEO Pavel Alekseevich Marinychev to its sanctions list, it said on Wednesday.

“In line with the diamond ban we have introduced with the 12th package of sanctions, the EU today lists Alrosa, the largest diamond-mining company in the world, and its CEO,” EU’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on social media platform X.

The EU’s diamond ban is done in coordination with the Group of Seven countries (G7), which announced a similar ban in December.

Alrosa did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

By Charlotte Van Campenhout and Alexander Marrow; Editing by Alison Williams

Learn more:

EU Agrees to Ban Russian Diamonds in New Sanctions Package

The European Union Council has adopted a 12th package of sanctions against Russia, the European Commission said in a statement on Monday, after Austria gave its final approval over the weekend.

