EU Adopts 12th Package of Sanctions Against Russia

The rise of competing shopping hubs like China’s Hainan island, changing consumer preferences and a rise in online shopping have fundamentally changed demand for luxury goods in Hong Kong.
Farfetch is in discussions with a liquidity provider to secure $500 million in emergency funding, in a deal that would also take the company private and wipe out shareholders, according to a report from The Sunday Times.
Supermodel Ashley Graham opens up to BoF founder and CEO Imran Amed about navigating the modelling industry and fashion’s changing narrative around body size.
François-Henry Bennahmias faced down doubters as he leveraged popular culture to transform Audemars Piguet’s business. Ahead of his departure from the now-$2.6 billion brand next week, Bennahmias revisits his triumphs and setbacks, and hints at his start-up ambitions.