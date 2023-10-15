default-output-block.skip-main
Luxury

Belgian Designer Igor Dieryck Wins Triple Honours at Hyères

Dieryck is a Antwerp Royal Academy of Fine Arts and currently works as a junior menswear designer for Hermès.
Dieryck, a junior menswear designer at Hermès, is a recent graduate of Antwerp’s Royal Academy of Fine Arts. (Getty Images)
By

HYÈRES, France — Belgian designer Igor Dieryck won the top prize at the 38th International Festival of Fashion, Photography and Accessories in Hyères, in the south of France.

Members of the jury, led by Charles de Vilmorin, were impressed by Dieryck’s unisex collection, titled “Yessir,” which was inspired by hotel uniforms. Looks such as a cropped pink tailored jacket and matching porter hat, paired with black trousers, were designed to subvert the notion of uniforms and the role of support staff.

Dieryck, a junior menswear designer at Hermès and recent graduate of Antwerp’s Royal Academy of Fine Arts, was also awarded the festival‘s Metiers D’Art Prize and Public Prize.

Meanwhile, Sweden’s Petra Fagerstrom — whose collection features sleek black technical wear, inspired by her grandmother, a parachutist in the former USSR — was awarded the L’Atelier des Matières d’Art Prize, as well as its Sustainability Prize.

Elsewhere, the accessories grand prize went to Swiss designer Gabrielle Huguenot for her conceptual collection of bags, footwear and jewellery “Artificial Flowers Need Water, Still.”

Disclosure: Daniel-Yaw Miller’s housing during the Hyères festival was provided by Villa Noailles, the architectural landmark and cultural centre that hosts the event.

Learn more:

A BDSM-Inspired Collection Won Top Honours at the Festival d’Hyères

In 2022, Finnish designer Jenny Hytönen won the grand prize for fashion at the competition for young creatives in the south of France. South Korean photographer Rala Choi won for fashion photography.

About the author
Daniel-Yaw Miller
Daniel-Yaw Miller

Daniel-Yaw Miller is Senior Editorial Associate at The Business of Fashion. He is based in London and covers menswear, streetwear and sport.

