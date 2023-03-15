default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Luxury

Burberry Finds New CFO at Luxury Carmaker McLaren Group

Burberry store.
Burberry Group Plc has hired Kate Ferry from McLaren Group as its new chief financial officer. (Shutterstock)
By

Burberry Group Plc has hired Kate Ferry from McLaren Group as its new chief financial officer in the latest of a series of changes at the top of the British luxury brand.

Ferry will replace Julie Brown, who is leaving next month after more than six years with the fashion group to join drugmaker GSK Plc. Ferry will start at Burberry by September at the latest and report to chief executive officer Jonathan Akeroyd, the company said in a statement Tuesday.

Burberry stock fell slightly in early trading in London.

Ferry’s appointment marks the latest management change at Burberry, which is in a period of transition as Akeroyd attempts to move the brand even further upmarket, restore its “Britishness” and strengthen its accessory offerings, notably bags and shoes.

Akeroyd took over the running of the brand, known for its trench coats and check pattern, last year and quickly hired British fashion designer Daniel Lee to replace Riccardo Tisci.

Ferry’s extensive experience of public markets and the luxury industry will boost the leadership team at Burberry, said Akeroyd in the statement.

At McLaren, which makes luxury cars and owns a Formula One racing team, Ferry oversaw financial strategy and investor relations. Prior to working at McLaren she was CFO at TalkTalk Telecom Group Plc for four years.

Burberry reported lackluster sales growth in the quarter to Dec. 31 hurt by variable demand in China — the industry’s largest growth engine.

By Deirdre Hipwell

Learn more:

Inside Burberry’s Growth Strategy

In an interview with BoF the day of his first major speech to investors, Burberry’s new CEO Jonathan Akeroyd outlined his plan for growing the British house into a £5 billion megabrand alongside designer Daniel Lee.

In This Article
Topics
Organisations
Tags

© 2022 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

More from Luxury
How rapid change is reshaping the tradition-soaked luxury sector in Europe and beyond.

Dior to Show at Mumbai’s ‘Gateway of India’ Monument

At European luxury’s first major outing in the fast-growing Indian market, designer Maria Grazia Chiuri will showcase the focus on feminist values and global craftsmanship that have helped power growth for Dior, BoF can exclusively reveal.

Fewer Risks on the Oscars Red Carpet

Sunday’s show should partially reverse a steep slide in awards show ratings, and give luxury brands a big platform. That, plus what else to watch for this week.

Inside Prada’s Best Year in Business

The Milanese group, which also owns Miu Miu and Church’s, leveraged a partnership between Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons to generate record sales. A Thursday presentation gave investors a first peek at Prada’s future plans under new leadership.

view more

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
BoF Professional Summit - An Inflection Point in Fashion Tech
© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Accessibility Statement.
BoF Professional Summit - An Inflection Point in Fashion Tech