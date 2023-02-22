Carven Names Louise Trotter Its Creative Director

Louise Trotter, formerly the designer of Lacoste and Joseph, will be Paris-based Carven’s new creative director, the brand said Wednesday.

The brand, which has been owned by the Chinese group Icicle since 2018, will return to the Paris Fashion Week schedule with Trotter’s debut show in September.

Carven hasn’t shown since March 2018, just before it underwent a court-supervised sale to avoid liquidation. Icicle has been working to relaunch the brand with a focus on sustainability.

Icicle Fashion Group has acquired the Parisian fashion label, which filed for bankruptcy in May.