Chanel Eyes NYC Fifth Avenue Tower That LVMH Is Also Targeting

From security checkpoints to spiking hotel prices, fashion brands are struggling to plan for the upcoming men’s and haute couture fashion weeks — and separate fact from fiction — in the lead-up to the 2024 Summer Games.
A court in Milan ordered a one-year receivership for Giorgio Armani Operations, described as an industrial company of the Armani Group, according to the ruling seen by Reuters.
The luxury retailer’s closure has far-reaching knock-on effects for independent brands. Unpaid bills for inventory have pushed some labels into dire financial straits, while confidence in other stockists like Farfetch-backed Browns has sunk to a nadir.
With prices and quality for its flagship handbags under scrutiny, can the French couture giant reclaim the narrative? "We're not perfect," fashion president Bruno Pavlovsky said. "We're aware that our positioning obligates us to always do better, and we try to always do better."